Downtown restroom breaks ground in St. Helena

St. Helena’s next public restroom broke ground May 6 in the city parking lot between Money Way and Oak Avenue. Footings were poured May 11 and the modular structure is set to be delivered soon, with the restroom opening sometime between late May and mid-June, Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies told the City Council last week. The $183,600 Exeloo “smart toilet,” similar to ones in downtown Napa, will be able to talk, play soothing music, and disinfect itself. It won't eliminate any parking spaces.