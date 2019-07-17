The St. Helena Planning Commission granted a use permit on Tuesday allowing AF Jewelers to move from 1309 Main St. to 1219 Main St. Suite B, the former location of Flats.
The new space is bigger, which will allow the store to grow and offer services like jewelry repair and cleaning, co-owner Kiki Antonini told the commission. It also has amenities the current space lacks, like a bathroom, an office, and access directly off the Main Street sidewalk.
Neighboring jewelers Wayne Armstrong, Marcus Robbins and Sam Dalia support the move.
The commission approved the use permit 5-0. Their only concern was that the jewelry store use permit for AF Jewelers’ current space will remain in effect because use permits run with the land, not a particular business. In theory, a new jewelry store will be able to move into 1309 Main without a public hearing, resulting in a net increase in the number of jewelry stores downtown.
In other action, the commission approved two use permits allowing a pair of wineries to provide occasional tastings at their second-floor offices downtown.
Fantesca Estate & Winery was granted a use permit for tastings at 1377 Main St. in the Vasconi Building. Macauley Vineyard was granted a similar permit for 1309 Main St., Suite D in the St. Helena Hotel building.
The commission awarded the same type of permit in April to Snowden Vineyards, which is also on the second floor of the Vasconi Building.