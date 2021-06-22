Downtown St. Helena sidewalk repairs postponed to 2023

The replacement of St. Helena’s downtown sidewalks and street trees has been postponed again to 2023 while the city deals with right-of-way issues and rising construction costs.

The City Council on Tuesday approved staff’s recommendation to delay the project by one year. Construction was previously postponed from 2021 to 2022.

Sections of the existing sidewalk were recently discovered to be outside of the public right-of-way, which complicates the city’s efforts to obtain Right-of-Way Clearance through Caltrans.

The right-of-way was thought to run from the front of one building to the front of the building across the street, but it turns out to be more complicated.

There are also discrepancies between old deeds and more recent Caltrans right-of-way records.

“Confusing is an understatement,” Interim City Engineer John Wanger told the council.

Title reports will be necessary to clear up the matter, and the city will probably have to obtain temporary construction easements for sections of the sidewalk that are outside the right-of-way.