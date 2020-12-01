Dr. Thomas Stiles retires after 47 years practicing medicine in Napa Valley

After 47 years of practicing medicine in the Napa Valley and navigating a changing medical industry, Dr. Thomas Stiles is calling it a career.

Stiles retired from his St. Helena endocrinology practice at the end of November, handing over his patients to Dr. Norman Wall, who joined his practice earlier this year.

“I’ve been working for 47 years and I’m tired,” Stiles said during one of his last days in the office.

A native of Long Beach and graduate of Pacific Union College and Loma Linda University, Stiles first practiced with the Napa Medical Group. He also worked with Adventist Health, which operates St. Helena Hospital, but the experience ended badly “when they decided they didn’t need me anymore.” He’s happily remained in private practice ever since.

Stiles said it’s been “really awful” to see health care go in a more profit-oriented direction.

“The motto of Loma Linda University was ‘to make man whole.’ We don’t think much in those terms anymore,” Stiles said. “It’s all about making sure you get paid as much as you can for what you do.”

What should a person do so that they never have to meet an endocrinologist? Stiles’ advice is familiar but sound.