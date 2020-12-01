Dr. Thomas Stiles retires after 47 years practicing medicine in Napa Valley

After 47 years of practicing medicine in the Napa Valley and navigating a changing medical industry, Dr. Thomas Stiles is calling it a career.
Stiles retired from his St. Helena endocrinology practice at the end of November, handing over his patients to Dr. Norman Wall, who joined his practice earlier this year.
“I’ve been working for 47 years and I’m tired,” Stiles said during one of his last days in the office.
A native of Long Beach and graduate of Pacific Union College and Loma Linda University, Stiles first practiced with the Napa Medical Group. He also worked with Adventist Health, which operates St. Helena Hospital, but the experience ended badly “when they decided they didn’t need me anymore.” He’s happily remained in private practice ever since.
Stiles said it’s been “really awful” to see health care go in a more profit-oriented direction.
“The motto of Loma Linda University was ‘to make man whole.’ We don’t think much in those terms anymore,” Stiles said. “It’s all about making sure you get paid as much as you can for what you do.”
What should a person do so that they never have to meet an endocrinologist? Stiles’ advice is familiar but sound.
“Eat right and exercise,” he said. “If you do develop a thyroid problem, make sure you see somebody who knows something about it.”
That’s not as easy as it was when Stiles entered the field.
“Nobody’s going into endocrinology anymore,” he said, noting that medical fields like orthopedics are much more lucrative because they deal with expensive procedures. “Corporate medicine controls the practice of medicine, and they will not pay for the cost of endocrinology.”
Stiles said that if he were just getting into medicine today, he’d still specialize in endocrinology – the study of hormones and endocrine glands such as the thyroid – “because it’s interesting.”
The most typical thyroid problem Stiles has dealt with is Hashimoto’s disease (also known as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis), when the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, which produces the hormone that regulates bodily functions like metabolism, heart rate and temperature. The condition can’t necessarily be stopped, but the results of thyroid failure can be treated.
Graves’ disease is similar, except that it causes the thyroid to produce too much hormone instead of too little. One common symptom of Graves’ disease is proptosis or “buggy eyes.”
Stiles’ longing for a bygone era of medicine was evident as he recalled going on house calls with his father, who practiced medicine back in the days when general practitioners still performed surgeries.
“We’d go see somebody at night,” Stiles remembered. “He had a light mounted on his left window (of his car) he’d rotate around to shine on the house numbers so he could find the right address. He actually did things like that. I wish he were still here.”
