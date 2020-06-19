Drive-up COVID-19 testing available in St. Helena

Drive-up testing is available for those who live and work in St. Helena from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 22, and Tuesday, June 23, at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave.
Due to the limited number of test kits available, the test center is focusing on people who may have been in close contact with a confirmed case or who are symptomatic.
If you have been sheltering at home, not experiencing any symptoms and are otherwise at low risk, local authorities request that you wait until the next mobile test center is available. Alternately, reservations are available at the Napa Expo testing site.
To reserve an appointment for testing, email coronavirus@countyofnapa.org.
For more information, visit countyofnapa.org/TEST or call 253-4540.
