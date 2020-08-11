You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eight candidates vie for St. Helena City Council seats

Eight candidates vie for St. Helena City Council seats

{{featured_button_text}}

With the filing deadline approaching, a crowded field of eight City Council candidates appears to be set, while a St. Helena High School graduate is poised to win a school board seat without opposition.

There will be a three-way race for mayor including incumbent Geoff Ellsworth and challengers City Councilmember Mary Koberstein, and former City Councilmember Peter White.

Incumbent David Knudsen, Eric Hall, Lester Hardy, Rosaura Segura and Leslie Stanton are running for the two council seats held by Knudsen and Koberstein.

Since Koberstein isn’t running for re-election, the deadline to run for a regular council seat was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday. As of mid-Tuesday, all of the candidates had completed the filing process except Segura, who was almost finished.

On the St. Helena school board, the seats held by Jeannie Kerr and Jeff Conwell are available. Kerr and Forrest Minter have filed to run for the two seats. Conwell is not seeking re-election.

Barring a last-minute candidate on Wednesday, Minter, who graduated in 2011, is poised to join the board uncontested.

Watch now: Harvest 2020 at Schramsberg

+7 
Mary Koberstein

Koberstein
+7 
Peter White

White
+7 
Eric Hall

Eric Hall is running for a seat on the St. Helena City Council in the Nov. 3 election. 

 Submitted photo
+7 
Lester Hardy

Lester Hardy

 Submitted photo
+7 
Rosaura Segura

Segura

 Submitted photo
+7 
Leslie Stanton

Leslie Stanton, who is the children's librarian at the St. Helena Public Library, has announced she is running for the St. Helena City Council in the Nov. 3 municipal election. 

 Submitted photo

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News