Eight candidates vie for St. Helena City Council seats

With the filing deadline approaching, a crowded field of eight City Council candidates appears to be set, while a St. Helena High School graduate is poised to win a school board seat without opposition.

There will be a three-way race for mayor including incumbent Geoff Ellsworth and challengers City Councilmember Mary Koberstein, and former City Councilmember Peter White.

Incumbent David Knudsen, Eric Hall, Lester Hardy, Rosaura Segura and Leslie Stanton are running for the two council seats held by Knudsen and Koberstein.

Since Koberstein isn’t running for re-election, the deadline to run for a regular council seat was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday. As of mid-Tuesday, all of the candidates had completed the filing process except Segura, who was almost finished.

On the St. Helena school board, the seats held by Jeannie Kerr and Jeff Conwell are available. Kerr and Forrest Minter have filed to run for the two seats. Conwell is not seeking re-election.

Barring a last-minute candidate on Wednesday, Minter, who graduated in 2011, is poised to join the board uncontested.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

