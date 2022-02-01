Eleven elms to be removed from Highway 29 elm tunnel in St. Helena

Caltrans will implement one-way traffic control Feb. 22-25 in St. Helena's Highway 29 elm tunnel as crews perform regular tree maintenance and remove 11 diseased elms.

The 11 elms are infected with tree rot and Dutch Elm Disease and have become a safety concern, according to a press release from the City of St. Helena.

Four consecutive days of work are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 25.

Flaggers will direct motorists during lane closures. Please be aware of all construction signage. Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution while driving in this area. All work is weather and conditions permitting.