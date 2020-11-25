Ellsworth, Hall, Hardy win St. Helena City Council seats

Certified results released Wednesday confirm that incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, Eric Hall and Lester Hardy each won a City Council seat.

Ellsworth beat his nearest challenger, City Councilmember Mary Koberstein, by 224 votes. His slim election night lead of 37 votes steadily widened as more votes were counted.

The final count shows Ellsworth with 1,240 votes (40.1%), Koberstein with 1,016 votes (32.9%), and former Vice Mayor Peter White with 836 votes (27.0%).

In a five-way race for two council seats, Hall got 1,215 votes (23.8%) and Hardy got 1,190 votes (23.3%). Leslie Stanton got 1,132 votes (22.2%), Rosaura Segura got 977 votes (19.3%), and incumbent Councilmember David Knudsen got 594 votes (11.6%).

Measure G, a non-binding measure urging the City Council to prohibit hotel development on the Adams Street property for 20 years, passed by 58 votes with 1,558 yes votes (51%) and 1,500 no votes (49%).

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

