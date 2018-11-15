St. Helena Challenger Geoff Ellsworth still leads Mayor Alan Galbraith by 20 votes in the the latest vote tally released Thursday afternoon, which contained no new St. Helena ballots.
With ballots still being counted, Ellsworth has 910 votes (50.56 percent) and Galbraith has 890 votes (49.44 percent).
Galbraith led by 16 votes in the preliminary election night tally, but Ellsworth took a 20-vote lead in Wednesday's count.
The outcome might not be certain until the election is certified the week of Nov. 26.
Measure E, which would raise St. Helena’s hotel taxes by 1 percent to raise money for housing, has 1,448 votes in favor (79.96 percent) and 363 votes against (20.04 percent). In order to pass, it needs a two-thirds supermajority, or 66.6 percent.
Anna Chouteau and incumbent City Councilmember Paul Dohring are running unopposed for two council seats. Chouteau has 1,204 votes and Dohring has 1,142.