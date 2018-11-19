Challenger Geoff Ellsworth leads incumbent Alan Galbraith by 41 votes, according to Monday’s vote tally, which includes 95 percent of the ballots cast in the St. Helena mayoral race.
Ellsworth has 1,275 votes (50.82 percent) and Galbraith has 1,234 votes (49.18 percent).
No more St. Helena results will be released until the election is certified the week of Nov. 26.
If Ellsworth is elected mayor, the council will have the choice of appointing someone to fill his council seat or calling a special election. If Galbraith is re-elected, Ellsworth will retain his regular council seat.
In the uncontested election for two City Council seats, Anna Chouteau has 1,693 votes and incumbent Paul Dohring has 1,541 votes.
Measure E, which would increase St. Helena’s hotel tax by 1 percent to raise money for housing, is passing with 2,031 yes votes (80.63 percent) and 488 no votes (19.37 percent). It needs a two-thirds supermajority (66.6 percent) to pass.