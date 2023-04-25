Elsa Casey displayed the P-O-I-S-E of a C-H-A-M-P-I-O-N as she coasted to victory April 19 in the UpValley Women’s Club’s 46th annual Vintage 5th Grade Spelling Bee.

The St. Helena Elementary School student hardly seemed to break a sweat as she beat a field of 19 students from five schools: St. Helena Elementary, St. Helena Montessori, PUC Elementary, Pope Valley Elementary and Howell Mountain Elementary.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Casey and runner-up Abel T. Kelly of St. Helena Montessori went head to head for the last six rounds, acing words like “bachelor,” “luxurious” and “foreign” until Kelly misspelled “descent.” Casey spelled it correctly and then spelled “inquisitive” to clinch the top prize.

Casey seemed as calm as ever in the moments after her win. She told the Star she studied word lists and practiced with her friend and fellow contestant Seraphina Allen.

“I would ask my mom to quiz me too on words she thought might be hard,” Casey said.

“At first I was nervous, but then I got a little less nervous as it went on,” she added.

The bee was held in the St. Helena Elementary School auditorium with Holly Hubbard Preston serving as master of ceremonies, and scores of parents, friends and supporters in attendance.

The audience seemed even more caught up in the tension than the contestants. At one point an audible gasp from an audience member seemed to prompt one speller to correct a mistake he’d made. (Contestants were allowed to start over once during each word. Preston admonished the audience not to react until the end of each round.)

The bee began smoothly, with all 19 contestants passing the first round. As the difficulty increased, spellers started to stumble on words like “gorilla,” “medicine” and “vacuum,” which stumped two contestants.

Five of the remaining 10 spellers were eliminated in Round 7, when three students fell victim to “efficient.” They would have made it to the next round if Casey, competing last, had misspelled it too. She did not.

Five spellers were still standing in Round 8: Casey, Sadot Hernandez Cirigo of Pope Valley Elementary School, and Kelly, Gianna Maria Bailey and Chloe Bradbury, all of St. Helena Montessori.

By Round 11, it was down to Casey and Kelly, who earned cheers from the audience as they matched each other for six rounds before Casey secured the win.

Contestants received prizes from Main Street Bookmine, and Casey’s name will be engraved on a plaque in the St. Helena Public Library.

Close Intro OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee proves every year that word knowledge is personal and idiosyncratic. Words that baffle most of the audience are considered easy by elite spellers. And spellers get tripped up by words that many older people come across frequently. Here are some memorable words from Thursday's final rounds of the bee. Above: Erin Howard, 12, from Huntsville, Ala., reacts after spelling her word correctly during the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md. MARRAM A Scandinavian-derived word for a beach grass. Rohan Rajeev misspelled it as "marem," opening the door for Ananya Vinay's victory. WAYZGOOSE A word of unknown origin, meaning a printer's annual outing or entertainment. Ananya Vinay spelled it correctly during her duel for the title with Rohan Rajeev. STRULDBRUG Coined by Jonathan Swift in his novel "Gulliver's Travels," it means one of a class of imaginary persons who can never die but are declared dead in law at the age of 80 and live on wretchedly at state expense. Shourav Dasari spelled it wrong and was eliminated in fourth place. BUMICKY A mixture of cement and powdered stone used for filling crevices. Tejas Muthusamy spelled this word, which has an unknown origin, correctly. CORRIEDALE A large, hornless sheep from New Zealand. This word led to the surprising elimination of Siyona Mishra, the reigning South Asian Spelling Bee champion. She went with "coreydale." AUTEUR Rutvik Gandharsi knew how to spell this word, but he didn't know what it meant — a film director who believes he or she is the sole author of a movie — and that was his downfall. He went with the similar-sounding "hauteur." CHRYSELEPHANTINE Composed of or adorned with gold or ivory. Tejas Muthusamy impressed the audience with his knowledge of roots by asking if it contained the Greek root "chrys," meaning gold. WHIRLICOTE A heavy and luxurious carriage or coach. Maggie Sheridan struggled just to pronounce the word correctly and then gave her best guess, getting it right just before her 2-minute allotted time expired. "One second to spare," pronouncer Jacques Bailly said. "Don't do that again." SBRINZ A hard cheese suitable for grating. Erin Howard spelled it correctly. APPARENTEMENT An alliance of French political parties formed during an election. "You really have to give me a word I know," Erin Howard said to pronouncer Jacques Bailly. Upon hearing the word, she asked, "Did you misunderstand my request?" She spelled it right anyway. SKEUOMORPH An ornament or design representing a utensil or implement. Shourav Dasari spelled it correctly. How many would you get right? 11 memorable words from the National Spelling Bee Here are some memorable words from the final rounds of the 2017 National Spelling Bee. Intro OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee proves every year that word knowledge is personal and idiosyncratic. Words that baffle most of the audience are considered easy by elite spellers. And spellers get tripped up by words that many older people come across frequently. Here are some memorable words from Thursday's final rounds of the bee. Above: Erin Howard, 12, from Huntsville, Ala., reacts after spelling her word correctly during the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md. MARRAM A Scandinavian-derived word for a beach grass. Rohan Rajeev misspelled it as "marem," opening the door for Ananya Vinay's victory. WAYZGOOSE A word of unknown origin, meaning a printer's annual outing or entertainment. Ananya Vinay spelled it correctly during her duel for the title with Rohan Rajeev. STRULDBRUG Coined by Jonathan Swift in his novel "Gulliver's Travels," it means one of a class of imaginary persons who can never die but are declared dead in law at the age of 80 and live on wretchedly at state expense. Shourav Dasari spelled it wrong and was eliminated in fourth place. BUMICKY A mixture of cement and powdered stone used for filling crevices. Tejas Muthusamy spelled this word, which has an unknown origin, correctly. CORRIEDALE A large, hornless sheep from New Zealand. This word led to the surprising elimination of Siyona Mishra, the reigning South Asian Spelling Bee champion. She went with "coreydale." AUTEUR Rutvik Gandharsi knew how to spell this word, but he didn't know what it meant — a film director who believes he or she is the sole author of a movie — and that was his downfall. He went with the similar-sounding "hauteur." CHRYSELEPHANTINE Composed of or adorned with gold or ivory. Tejas Muthusamy impressed the audience with his knowledge of roots by asking if it contained the Greek root "chrys," meaning gold. WHIRLICOTE A heavy and luxurious carriage or coach. Maggie Sheridan struggled just to pronounce the word correctly and then gave her best guess, getting it right just before her 2-minute allotted time expired. "One second to spare," pronouncer Jacques Bailly said. "Don't do that again." SBRINZ A hard cheese suitable for grating. Erin Howard spelled it correctly. APPARENTEMENT An alliance of French political parties formed during an election. "You really have to give me a word I know," Erin Howard said to pronouncer Jacques Bailly. Upon hearing the word, she asked, "Did you misunderstand my request?" She spelled it right anyway. SKEUOMORPH An ornament or design representing a utensil or implement. Shourav Dasari spelled it correctly.