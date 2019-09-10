Grace Episcopal Church will hold an Emergency Preparedness Fair from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 1314 Spring St.
Volunteers are asked to form Fire Safe Councils in their own neighborhoods. There will have a short presentation in the sanctuary by Supervisor Diane Dillon and first responders (St. Helena Fire, Police and Cal Fire). This will be followed by a gathering in the Newton Room at large tables, each table designated as one of the eight neighborhoods of St. Helena.
The goal is to create neighbor-to-neighbor councils. These councils are created with the goal of gathering information of each neighbor -- those with handicaps, elderly, or medical issues as well as those who have supplies and equipment useful during an emergency/power outage that affects St. Helena.
This is the culmination of neighbors sustaining themselves during an emergency situation in which first responders are unable to help due to the crisis that can occur during a disaster.
Light refreshments will be served during this event.