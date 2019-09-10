{{featured_button_text}}
St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church

The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga and the Rev. Anne Clarke lead the congregation out of St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church during a practice fire drill on a recent Sunday. The church congregation celebrated "Preparation Sunday" with an emergency preparedness fair, held after the service.

 David Stoneberg, Star

Grace Episcopal Church will hold an Emergency Preparedness Fair from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 1314 Spring St.

Volunteers are asked to form Fire Safe Councils in their own neighborhoods. There will have a short presentation in the sanctuary by Supervisor Diane Dillon and first responders (St. Helena Fire, Police and Cal Fire). This will be followed by a gathering in the Newton Room at large tables, each table designated as one of the eight neighborhoods of St. Helena.

The goal is to create neighbor-to-neighbor councils. These councils are created with the goal of gathering information of each neighbor -- those with handicaps, elderly, or medical issues as well as those who have supplies and equipment useful during an emergency/power outage that affects St. Helena.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

This is the culmination of neighbors sustaining themselves during an emergency situation in which first responders are unable to help due to the crisis that can occur during a disaster.

Light refreshments will be served during this event.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0