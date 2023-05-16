Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

The city of St. Helena and Napa County are inviting the public to an Emergency Preparedness Resource Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, outside the new City Hall at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.

The family-friendly event is designed to give residents the knowledge and resources they need to prepare for emergencies and natural disasters such as fires and other unforeseen events.

City staff will offer information about a recently completed draft of a fire fuels assessment and treatment plan. The city developed the plan after receiving Phase I of a grant from the California Department of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Vegetation removal and defensible space work will begin in Phase II after the draft report is finalized and approved. The public is invited to view the draft plan and provide comments at the event and online at cityofsthelena.org/hot-topics.

The St. Helena Fire Department will debut a residential defensible space inspection program at the event. The program offers free site inspections to any property in the city limits to provide guidance on defensible space and city code requirements. After a property has passed inspection, the property owner will receive a certificate of completion from the city and the fire department stating that the property complies with local and county defensible space requirements, which can be helpful in acquiring fire insurance. Residents can also learn more about the program by calling 707-967-2880 or by emailing SHFDfire@cityofsthelena.org.

“We are excited to provide this innovative inspection program to residents and property owners in the city of St. Helena,” said Fire Chief John Sorensen. “One of the best ways for residents to keep their homes safe from fire is proper fire prevention, and we hope that this will encourage compliance with all local and county defensible space requirements by residents and property owners.”

The St. Helena Police Department will also be present at the event, which is happening during National Police Week May 14-20. Police will provide information and evacuation tags and answer questions.

“We are excited for members of the community to attend this event and get information on emergency preparedness,” said Police Chief Chris Hartley. “We will also have a patrol vehicle at the event with other emergency vehicles from across Napa County so it will be a great opportunity for the entire family.”

The event will also feature giveaways, raffles, a scavenger hunt, a kids coloring table, police and fire vehicles, and food and drinks available for purchase from local food trucks. City and county staff and members of partnering organizations will also be on hand. In addition to the city fire and police departments, there will be representatives from the Napa County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, Health and Human Services Agency, County Executive Office, Office of Emergency Services, Sheriff’s Office, Napa County Fire, Community Emergency Response Team, Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster and the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership.

"This is an excellent opportunity for residents to learn about emergency preparedness and to meet the local organizations and agencies that are dedicated to keeping our community safe," said City Manager Anil Comelo. "We encourage everyone to attend this family-friendly event and take advantage of the resources and information available."

The Office of Emergency Services will promote emergency preparedness, including the new Alert Napa County. Staff will be on hand to help members of the community sign up for the new emergency notification system.

This event is free to the public and no RSVP is required. For more information, email emergencyservices@countyofnapa.org.