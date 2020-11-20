Employees at 2 St. Helena businesses cited for selling alcohol/tobacco to minors

Employees at two St. Helena businesses were issued misdemeanor citations for selling alcohol or tobacco to minors during a sting operation on Tuesday.
Underage decoys working with the St. Helena Police Department, along with agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), made nine attempts to purchase alcohol or tobacco from seven St. Helena businesses, according to a press release from the city.
A clerk at the Speedway convenience store near Inglewood Avenue was cited for selling tobacco to a minor. An employee at Caffe Della Valle was cited for selling alcohol to a minor.
Based on violations of other laws during the purchase, the ABC will take administrative action against Caffe Della Valle’s alcoholic beverage license, which could result in a fine or a suspension or revocation of the license, according to Police Chief Chris Hartley.
Employees at the other five businesses asked for the decoys’ age and/or identification and refused to sell them alcohol or tobacco.
A clerk at the Speedway referred questions to her corporate office, which hadn’t responded as of Friday to a request for comment. A manager at Caffe Della Valle declined to comment.
The St. Helena Police Department conducted the operation as part of the California Department of Justice grant for the school resource officer position. The ABC is conducting compliance checks statewide to reduce the availability of alcohol and tobacco to minors.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
