Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, St. Helena

The entrance to the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus on College Avenue in St. Helena.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Twenty different Napa Valley employers will be a part of the UpValley Job Fair to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.

Attendees will be able to meet with employers seeking full and part-time help and can get a free resume review from Robert Half International. Presenting the event is the Napa Valley College Career Center. For more information contact Sherry Tennyson, 256-7327 or sherry.tennyson@napavalley.edu; or contact the Upper Valley Campus, 967-2901 or UVC_sthelena@napavalley.edu.

A partial list of employers attending includes:

  • AAA Parking
  • Auberge Resorts
  • City of Calistoga
  • City of St. Helena
  • The Culinary Institute of America
  • E&J Gallo
  • Los Alcobas Napa Valley
  • Napa Valley Wine Train
  • St. Helena Boys and Girls Club
  • St. Helena Unified School District
  • The Estate, Yountville
  • Town of Yountville, Parks & Recreation Department
  • Treasury Wine Estates

