Twenty different Napa Valley employers will be a part of the UpValley Job Fair to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.
Attendees will be able to meet with employers seeking full and part-time help and can get a free resume review from Robert Half International. Presenting the event is the Napa Valley College Career Center. For more information contact Sherry Tennyson, 256-7327 or sherry.tennyson@napavalley.edu; or contact the Upper Valley Campus, 967-2901 or UVC_sthelena@napavalley.edu.
A partial list of employers attending includes:
- AAA Parking
- Auberge Resorts
- City of Calistoga
- City of St. Helena
- The Culinary Institute of America
- E&J Gallo
- Los Alcobas Napa Valley
- Napa Valley Wine Train
- St. Helena Boys and Girls Club
- St. Helena Unified School District
- The Estate, Yountville
- Town of Yountville, Parks & Recreation Department
- Treasury Wine Estates