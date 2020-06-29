Eric Hall announces run for St. Helena City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Helena resident Eric Hall plans to run for City Council in the Nov. 2 election.

“It’s important we honor our past while looking to the future,” Hall wrote in a letter to the editor running in Thursday’s Star. “Our City Council must address the physical deterioration in town. It also must expand top line revenue to ensure we’re positioned for everything else we all want for St. Helena. Without infrastructure repair and new revenue, we’ll lose our beloved City, its charm, its heritage and our ability to enhance its beauty in the future.”

Hall said he was raised in a family that values community service, with his father once serving as mayor of Walnut Creek. Hall said he spent 30 years helping organizations “add new capabilities, repurpose obsolete assets and find ways to release value.”

“While I’ve served in leadership positions at large corporations, my passion and roots for local communities comes from rural Central Valley farms, where I spent summers picking fruit for my grandparents, and riding dirt bikes through orchards,” Hall wrote.

His wife of one year, Christy Pestoni, works for Upper Valley Disposal Service and previously served on the city committee now known as the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee.