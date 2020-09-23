Ethan Walsh named St. Helena city attorney

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ethan Walsh was named St. Helena city attorney on Tuesday, shortly after the previous city attorney was appointed as a judge.

On Tuesday the City Council approved a contract amendment with Best Best & Krieger designating Walsh as city attorney.

According to the firm’s website, Walsh is experienced in land use, economic development, affordable housing, prevailing wage and other areas of municipal law. He serves as city attorney for Winters and general counsel for the Sonoma County Waste Management Agency.

“He’s been working with us on numerous issues for a while now, so he’s up to speed,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. “He and (former City Attorney Kara Ueda) have worked together, so we feel like this is going to be a seamless transition.”

Ueda, a partner with Best Best & Krieger, had served as city attorney for less than a year when Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed her as a judge on the Sacramento County Superior Court.

After issuing a request for proposals for legal services, the city signed an $18,000-a-year contract last October with Best Best & Krieger. The city's old law firm, Burke, Williams & Sorensen, had billed by the hour, leading to concerns on the City Council about high legal expenses.