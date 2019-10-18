The city of St. Helena received an automated call from PG&E with notification that they will be working rebuilding transmission lines in the St. Helena area.
Work will require the presence of helicopters in the city’s airspace. Work began at 8 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18 and will conclude at 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21.
No power interruptions will take place. For more information regarding this matter, call PG&E representative Linda Clifton at 577-7218.