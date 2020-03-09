Expert recommends seven precautions to guard against COVID-19

Dr. James Robb, a pathologist formerly at UC San Diego, has compiled a list of seven precautions to guard against exposure to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

They are:

1. Don’t shake hands. Use a fist bump, slight bow, elbow bump, etc.

2. Use only your knuckle to touch light switches, elevator buttons, etc. Lift the gasoline dispenser with a paper towel or use a disposable glove.

3. Open doors with your closed fist or hip -- do not grasp the handle with your hand, unless there is no other way to open the door. This is especially important on bathroom and post office/commercial doors.

4. Use disinfectant wipes at the stores when they are available, including wiping the handle and child seat in grocery carts.

5. Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds and/or use a greater than 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer whenever you return home from any activity that involves locations where other people have been.

6. Keep a bottle of sanitizer available at each of your home's entrances, and in your car for use after getting gas or touching other contaminated objects when you can't immediately wash your hands.