With St. Helena facing important decisions about finance, development and housing, city leaders want the community to ponder an essential question: Who are we?

The city is inviting the public to a “facilitated dialogue” to ponder questions like “who are we, where have we been, and where do we wish to go?”

That input, tentatively set to be collected in late May and early June, could help the city development a “statement of community identity that can serve as a source of guidance for a variety of decisions,” as City Manager Anil Comelo put it in a report to the City Council.

“Addressing the conflicts and contradictions among the various, competing narratives of community identity in St. Helena may be critical to successfully grappling with a number of important issues, such as how best to the allocate the city’s resources, both in terms of funding and in terms of assigning tasks to City staff,” Comelo wrote in the report.

The council endorsed the idea on Tuesday. The cost of a facilitator is estimated at under $5,000, which can be absorbed in the current city budget.

Councilmember Anna Chouteau supported the idea, but she noted that the city has conducted other “visioning” exercises. This time the council needs to take action based on the community’s input, she said.

“I don’t want to come to the same place that we have in the past, where we come up with a beautiful vision and plan, but there’s no way we can afford it, so the council takes no action,” Chouteau said. “That does more harm than good.”

The process isn’t likely to change anybody’s mind about key issues, “but it could give us an awareness of our common ground as a community,” Councilmember Lester Hardy said.

“We need to maintain an understanding and awareness of our roots, even as our population changes and the world changes around us,” he said.

Mayor Paul Dohring said it’s worthwhile to consider “the roots that sustain us as a community.”

“It’s us trying to connect in a more profound, beautiful way to develop community,” he said. “I don’t think government is necessarily really good at that, but it’s worth going through that effort to rethink why we’re here.”

Comelo said the city will “cast a wide net” to collect public input, with help from agencies like the UpValley Family Centers, Rianda House, St. Helena Chamber of Commerce and St. Helena Unified School District.

“We’ll be inviting the entire community,” he said.

During a March 20 meeting at the Cameo Cinema, Comelo said the city needs to come up with $6.4 million a year to provide additional staff and pay for capital projects. That could force the city to make tough decisions about city services and revenue sources.

