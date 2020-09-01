Family of 10 evacuates to St. Helena’s Ana’s Cantina

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ten people and their five pets -- all members of the Duncan Footman family -- evacuated from Deer Park and Angwin spent a week sleeping at Ana’s Cantina in downtown St. Helena.

“Thank God we have this place, you know, because we have a roof over our heads,” said Ana’s Cantina co-owner Ana Vigil Footman. “Everybody has been staying here.”

The menagerie included two dogs, one parrot, one cat and one guinea pig. Ana said she and her husband, Duncan Footman, spent the first night sleeping on the pool table, but added, “It was so hard, you know what, the next morning, I was so stiff.” They didn’t make that mistake again. Instead, the family, all who live in Deer Park and Angwin, slept on the benches or on the floor.

The cantina opens at 11 a.m., so everyone had to be gone by then. In the evening, Footman said they have been closing by 7 or 8 p.m., depending on business. “We’re closed Mondays and Tuesdays, so that gave us a little bit of space, so we can wash our clothes at the laundromat. It has been a nice experience, I tell you,” Footman said. “I come from a country that has earthquakes and we sleep in the street after an earthquake. So I told my kids, we are grateful that we have a roof over our heads and that we don’t have to stay in the car.”