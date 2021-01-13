Farmstead’s Ted Hall to discuss hotel at Jan. 26 St. Helena Rotary meeting

Farmstead’s Ted Hall will be the featured guest at the St. Helena Rotary Club’s virtual meeting held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The public is invited to join the meeting as Hall discusses his 65-room hotel project at the Farmstead property, which was approved by the City Council in October.

For instructions on how to join the meeting via Zoom, email kathleen07@comcast.net on or before Jan. 26.

