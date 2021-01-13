 Skip to main content
Farmstead’s Ted Hall to discuss hotel at Jan. 26 St. Helena Rotary meeting

Farmstead’s Ted Hall to discuss hotel at Jan. 26 St. Helena Rotary meeting

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch lodging plan

The Hall family won approval in October to add 65 hotel rooms next to Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch.

 Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects

Farmstead’s Ted Hall will be the featured guest at the St. Helena Rotary Club’s virtual meeting held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The public is invited to join the meeting as Hall discusses his 65-room hotel project at the Farmstead property, which was approved by the City Council in October.

For instructions on how to join the meeting via Zoom, email kathleen07@comcast.net on or before Jan. 26.

