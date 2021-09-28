Festa Italiana returns Saturday to Lyman Park in St. Helena

Slice up the pizza, strike up the accordion music and rev up the Lambourghinis — St. Helena’s Festa Italiana is back.

After taking one year off due to the coronavirus, the celebration of Italian Heritage Month returns to Lyman Park from 10 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

“This is a party for locals, not tourists,” said organizer Anthony Micheli, who’s promoting the event largely through local word of mouth.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The free festivities begin at 10 a.m. with the raising of the Italian flag and Katie Hopgood-Sculatti singing the Italian national anthem. She will be accompanied by members of the Saint Helena Community Band, who will also perform for the first hour of the event.

Food will be plentiful: Pizzas cooked on-site by Pestoni Family Winery, wine from more than 20 local Italian-owned wineries, and an Odd Fellows food wagon featuring chicken, peppers, sausage and pasta.

Chef Delio Cuneo from the old Green Valley Café will offer stuffed mushrooms. St. Helena High School culinary students will serve cannoli.

Accordionist Steve Albini, who performed at the first event in 2019, will return on Saturday.