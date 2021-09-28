Festa Italiana returns Saturday to Lyman Park in St. Helena

Slice up the pizza, strike up the accordion music and rev up the Lambourghinis — St. Helena’s Festa Italiana is back.
After taking one year off due to the coronavirus, the celebration of Italian Heritage Month returns to Lyman Park from 10 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
“This is a party for locals, not tourists,” said organizer Anthony Micheli, who’s promoting the event largely through local word of mouth.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The free festivities begin at 10 a.m. with the raising of the Italian flag and Katie Hopgood-Sculatti singing the Italian national anthem. She will be accompanied by members of the Saint Helena Community Band, who will also perform for the first hour of the event.
Food will be plentiful: Pizzas cooked on-site by Pestoni Family Winery, wine from more than 20 local Italian-owned wineries, and an Odd Fellows food wagon featuring chicken, peppers, sausage and pasta.
Chef Delio Cuneo from the old Green Valley Café will offer stuffed mushrooms. St. Helena High School culinary students will serve cannoli.
Accordionist Steve Albini, who performed at the first event in 2019, will return on Saturday.
The biggest addition this year will be exotic Italian cars — Maseratis, Lambourghinis and Ferraris — from the 100|OCT club. According to its website, the club plans to drive 15-25 cars from San Rafael to St. Helena for the event. The cars will park between Lyman Park and the firehouse.
Festa Italiana is free, but donations will be welcomed.
Micheli is planning two other events in October.
The Cameo Cinema will show the Italian-set “Under the Tuscan Sun” at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, which is Columbus Day. The special screening is presented by the Sons of Italy and sponsored by Dick and Ann Grace. Tickets are $20 at cameocinema.com and include wine, pizza and biscotti.
There will also be an all-you-can-eat ravioli dinner at the Native Sons Hall at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, the same day as the Harvest Festival. For tickets ($25) call Micheli at 486-3832. Checks should be made out to “St. Helena Italian Heritage.”
Photos: The art of Philip Beltrami
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
Philip Beltrami - revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.