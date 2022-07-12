Filing period for St. Helena City Council election opens Monday

The filing period to run for St. Helena City Council in the Nov. 8 election opens on Monday.

Filing will continue at least through Aug. 12. If an incumbent does not file for re-election, that period will be extended through Aug. 17.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The latter scenario appears likely this year, since Mayor Geoff Ellsworth has announced he will not seek re-election and Vice Mayor Paul Dohring — who holds a regular council seat — has announced he will run for mayor.

The seats held by Ellsworth, Dohring and City Councilmember Anna Chouteau will appear on the ballot. Ellsworth has said he will support Dohring’s mayoral candidacy and hasn’t ruled out running for a regular council seat.

For information about the filing process, contact City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 707-968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org.