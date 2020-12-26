Fire damages home in St. Helena on Christmas Day

Fire seriously damaged a home in the 900 block of Charter Oak Avenue in St. Helena on the evening of Christmas Day.
The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. and arriving firefighters reported the building was partially engulfed in flames.
No details were immediately available from the St. Helena Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday morning, but a witness said the Red Cross was called to assist a resident who had been evacuated.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
DEC. 15: Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
DEC. 5: A 26-year-old Napa man was arrested after an incident that police said ended with officers using a bean bag shotgun and a Taser in the…
DEC. 10: Napa Police were called to the 1000 block of Von Brandt Street on a report of a disturbance involving a knife.
There’s an upswing in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles across the state, including Napa, the Napa Police Department’s crime analysis u…
DEC. 5: A 20-year-old Vallejo man was arrested for weapons violations following a pullover on American Canyon Road, American Canyon Police reported.
NOV. 26: A 19-year-old Napa resident is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after police r…
NOV. 6: Police from three departments, assisted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter, chased two suspects from American Canyon to Benicia…
NOV. 11: Two men were playing cards in the labor lot near Soscol and Kansas avenues when one of them was attacked by an acquaintance who threw…
Oct. 12: A police chase through American Canyon and a wine warehouse zone ended with the arrest of a motorist who was driving a pickup truck w…
NOV. 4: Responding to a call of a possible vehicle burglary at Lola's Market on Old Sonoma Road, Napa Police said they encountered a man who s…
Sept. 22: A man was fishing near the boat dock at Kennedy Park when he was approached by a man with a machete who punched him, threatened his …
Oct. 19: Police were called to River Park Shopping Center in south Napa on a report of a woman having thrown a rock through a window at Cigare…
