 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire damages home in St. Helena on Christmas Day

Fire damages home in St. Helena on Christmas Day

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire damages home in St. Helena on Christmas Day

Fire sweeps through a home on Charter Oak Avenue on Christmas Day, 2020.

 Courtesy of Tony Leonardini

Fire seriously damaged a home in the 900 block of Charter Oak Avenue in St. Helena on the evening of Christmas Day.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. and arriving firefighters reported the building was partially engulfed in flames.

No details were immediately available from the St. Helena Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday morning, but a witness said the Red Cross was called to assist a resident who had been evacuated.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

​You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Sean has been editor of the Napa Valley Register since April of 2014. His previous credits include the Press Democrat, The Weekly Calistogan, The Washington Times and Time and People magazines.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News