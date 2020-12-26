Fire damages home in St. Helena on Christmas Day

Fire seriously damaged a home in the 900 block of Charter Oak Avenue in St. Helena on the evening of Christmas Day.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. and arriving firefighters reported the building was partially engulfed in flames.

No details were immediately available from the St. Helena Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday morning, but a witness said the Red Cross was called to assist a resident who had been evacuated.

​You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

