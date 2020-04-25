Fire damages St. Helena’s Bank of America branch

A fire caused heavy damage to the building that houses St. Helena’s Bank of America branch Saturday night.
A passerby alerted police at about 6 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from the roof of the building on Adams Street near Library Lane. Police arrived and found one man working in the building who didn’t know it was on fire.
The fire started on a parapet wall on the building’s second-story roof, said St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen. Firefighters were able to limit the fire damage to the second floor, but the first floor sustained major water damage in the process, Sorensen said. The damage is estimated at $800,000 to $1 million.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears to be electrical and related to the HVAC unit on the roof, Sorensen said. He said it is not suspicious.
Firefighters from the St. Helena, Calistoga and Napa County fire departments all responded to the scene. Adams Street east of Railroad Avenue was closed for a few hours.
