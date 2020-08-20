Fire evacuation warning lifted for area near Mondavi Winery to top of Oakville Grade

Napa County's Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation warning at 2:51 p.m. Thursday for the area around Robert Mondavi Winery up to the top of Oakville Grade, then lifted it an hour later.
Firefighting forces made good progress in tamping down a vegetation fire in the area.
The warning had been made for Niebaum Lane, Manley Lane, Beerstecher Road and Bella Oaks Lane.
Both ground and air firefighting forces assembled in the area.
