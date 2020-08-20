 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire evacuation warning lifted for area near Mondavi Winery to top of Oakville Grade
breaking

Fire evacuation warning lifted for area near Mondavi Winery to top of Oakville Grade

  • Updated

Napa County's Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation warning at 2:51 p.m. Thursday for the area around Robert Mondavi Winery up to the top of Oakville Grade, then lifted it an hour later.

Firefighting forces made good progress in tamping down a vegetation fire in the area.

The warning had been made for Niebaum Lane, Manley Lane, Beerstecher Road and Bella Oaks Lane.

Both ground and air firefighting forces assembled in the area.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News