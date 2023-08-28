Firefighters responded Monday night to a fire on the roof of a commercial building in downtown St. Helena.

At about 9 p.m., a St. Helena Police officer on downtown patrol reported heavy smoke on the roof of 1269-1289 Main St., a vacant commercial building between Tweed & Vine and Telegraph Alley.

The fire was in a crawl space in an attic, toward the back of the building, according to St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen. Firefighters contained the flames to the building and had extinguished it by about 9:55 p.m.

There were no injuries. Sorensen said the cause of the fire remained unknown. Firefighters had to cut many holes in the roof to put out the fire, and the two vacant ground-floor spaces were subject to heavy smoke.

Thirty firefighters responded from the St. Helena, Napa County and Calistoga fire departments.

As of 10 p.m., Main Street, which carries Highways 29 and 128 through St. Helena, was closed in both directions between Spring and Adams streets as fire trucks staged in the middle of Main Street.

