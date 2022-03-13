 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters, neighbors extinguish Angwin house fire

Angwin house fire

A fire Saturday afternoon spread from the deck of a house on Toyon Street into a corner of the main structure, according to Napa County Fire. No injuries were reported.

 Courtesy of the Napa County Fire Department

A fire Saturday afternoon damaged a single-family house in Angwin, Napa County Fire reported.

Dispatchers were informed of the blaze in the 500 block of Toyon Street at about 3 p.m., according to Napa County Fire spokesperson Erick Hernandez. A fire crew arrived to find two neighbors using hoses and water buckets to battle the blaze, which began on a deck and spread into one corner of the home, Hernandez said.

Firefighters contained the flames about 20 minutes after arriving, according to Hernandez, who said nobody was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the home’s residents with temporary relocation, Hernandez said.

