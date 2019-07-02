The St. Helena Fire Department would like to remind all St. Helena residents that 2019 marks the first year that all fireworks, including “safe and sane” fireworks, are banned within city limits.
This fireworks ban is in line with all Napa County cities, as well as the unincorporated areas of Napa County itself.
Residents are encouraged to attend the Annual Fourth of July professional fireworks display at Crane Park commencing at 9:30 p.m.
For information on professional fireworks displays in other cities in Napa County, visit their respective websites.
Any residents needing to dispose of illegal or “safe and sane” fireworks may do so at the Fire Department from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.