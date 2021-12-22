First responders stage active shooter drill at St. Helena High School

The shooters and police officers weren’t carrying real guns, the students lying motionless on the ground were just playing dead, and the screams were all for show.

However, Saturday’s active shooter drill at St. Helena High School was realistic enough to give first responders a chilling lesson in how a real school shooting would look, sound and feel.

The drill also gave school district employees, police and firefighters a chance to rehearse their response to a school shooting, react to unexpected scenarios in real time, and fine-tune their contingency plans.

The exercise had been in the planning stages before the pandemic hit, said Mary Allen, the school district’s director of curriculum and instruction. The school district conducts its own active shooter drills twice a year, and the St. Helena Police Department recently trained the fire department, but the three agencies haven't gotten a chance to practice together.

“This is the first time we’ve done an actual coordinated drill with everybody involved,” said Police Chief Chris Hartley.

“The goal is practice, practice, practice, refine, refine, refine,” Allen said. “This will teach us what we need to work on and how we can get better.”

There were rigid safety measures in place during the drill. Access to the campus was limited to police, fire and medical personnel, a few dozen volunteer actors, and a small group of observers from the police department and the school district. Some participants carried air horn so that the drill could be aborted if someone wandered in off the street.

Everyone was frisked for weapons before entering the campus, and even police officers weren’t allowed to carry real guns, tasers or ammunition.

Sgt. Fil Bianco, who organized the drill, staged two scenarios and repeated each of them twice so that a fresh batch of officers could experience being the first on scene.

In the first scenario, two gunmen shot up the high school quad before entering the culinary classroom and shooting more people in the maze-like kitchen.

Entering from the Vintage Hall side of campus, officers had to pass through the quad, ignoring the screams and cries for help from wounded and terrified students shouting things like “Stop, I’ve been shot!” and “Help her, she’s bleeding out!” One of the simulated victims inside the kitchen was especially convincing, shrieking "You're worthless!" as police bypassed in search of the second shooter. Her screams echoed off the metal surfaces of the kitchen, adding to the nerve-jangling atmosphere.

Both teams of officers who participated in the scenario stuck to their training and remembered the active shooting mantra of “movement to contact” — in other words, focus on neutralizing the shooter and securing the area before rendering aid to the wounded.

Even after the two shooters had been neutralized, first responders had to assume there were more. Escorted by officers, firefighters warily entered the quad, conducting triage and marking victims with ribbons: red for those who needed immediate help, yellow for those who were hurt but still ambulatory, and black for the dead. (There was no fake blood, but each victim had been given a card summarizing his or her injuries.)

Bianco followed the officers around with a speaker blaring the sounds of screams and gunshots, the volume so loud that officers had to yell to communicate with one another and with dispatch.

Hartley took notes on the response so he could dole out praise and criticism later during a debriefing. He identified a few learning opportunities; for example, the first group of officers walked past simulated pipe bombs without telling dispatch to call in the bomb squad, and one officer from the second group got separated from the others at one point, which isn’t supposed to happen.

There was also some confusion when the school district personnel, who locked down the campus the second they heard gunshots, couldn’t communicate with the police through a special walkie-talkie that’s kept at the dispatch desk at the police station.

It turned out that the police had brought the walkie-talkie with them to the drill. It wasn’t something that would have happened during an actual shooting, but it did underscore the importance of direct communication between the school and the police.

In an actual school shooting, neighboring agencies would secure a perimeter around the school, cutting off traffic at Grayson and Sulphur Springs. All schools in the area — not just the one with the active shooter — would go on immediate lockdown.

The second scenario amounted to a trick question. It took place in the high school library, where two young shooters wounded and killed a handful of students before one of them barricaded herself in a room at the back of the library.

Police told the wounded who could still walk to leave the building. The question was whether to allow paramedics into the library to evacuate the most seriously wounded victims, drag the victims out of the building while one officer kept his gun trained on the door where the shooter was holed up, or wait until the shooter was neutralized. The officers were told that a SWAT team was two hours away, so it was up to them to make the call.

The trick involved a fact unknown to the first group of officers: The room where the shooter had barricaded herself had a second door leading out of the library. While the officers in the library were debating how to handle the situation, the shooter could have slipped out of the building and continued her killing spree on the high school quad.

The snafu highlighted how important it is for officers to familiarize themselves with school campuses and not make hasty assumptions under pressure.

The second group of officers — which included School Resource Officer Melissa Brown, who happens to work out of the high school library — knew about the back door and quickly had officers covering both doors.

Hartley wasn’t pleased with the first group’s response — he called it “a cluster” — but he said it wasn’t a mistake those officers would make again.

Practice, practice, practice.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

