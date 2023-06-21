Brasswood Bar + Kitchen north of St. Helena has promoted Nestor Flores to general manager.
In a statement, Brasswood calls Flores' promotion "a testament to his unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions to Brasswood Bar + Kitchen since its inception in 2016."
Under the leadership of previous general manager Jennifer Bohr, Flores "demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, a keen attention to detail, and an unwavering commitment to delivering wonderful dining experiences to each and every guest," the press release states.
"The promotion of Nestor to general manager is an exciting milestone for Brasswood Bar + Kitchen," said Brasswood co-creator Marcus Marquez. "His deep-rooted knowledge and passion for the restaurant, coupled with his exceptional leadership abilities, make him the perfect candidate to steer the Bar + Kitchen towards new heights of success."
Brasswood Bar + Kitchen also announced that guests can now reserve patio seating for outdoor lunch and dinner reservations through RESY.
Feeding It Forward collected surplus food after BottleRock for more than 15 community groups to distribute to vulnerable Napans and those in need.
Howard Yune, Register video
Photos: Feeding It Forward turns unused BottleRock food into Napa donations
Food collection after BottleRock
Volunteers with Feeding It Forward collected more than 13,000 pounds of unused food from BottleRock festival vendors to donate to various Napa Valley nonprofits Tuesday. Donations included perishables that were stored in a freezer container at the Expo.
Howard Yune, Register
Food collection after BottleRock
More than 15 Napa County nonprofit groups arranged with Feeding It Forward to pick up fresh and packaged foods that BottleRock vendors had brought into the Expo but not served to festivalgoers.
Howard Yune, Register
Food collection after BottleRock
Breads, meats, fruits, vegetables and other supplies unused by BottleRock food vendors filled a pickup truck at the Napa Valley Expo on Tuesday. The shipment was taken to the county's three farmworker housing centers, among more than 15 recipients of surplus festival food in an annual program run by Feeding It Forward.
Howard Yune, Register
Food collection after BottleRock
Volunteers with Feeding It Forward used three containers at the Napa Valley Expo to store refrigerated, frozen or dry foods unused during BottleRock. More than 15 local nonprofits then received food donations Tuesday.
Howard Yune, Register
Food collection after BottleRock
A refrigerated container at the Napa Valley Expo originally stored meats, produce and soups for food vendors at the BottleRock festival. Feeding It Forward volunteers then moved unused perishables into the unit, from which local nonprofits received donations on Tuesday.
Howard Yune, Register
Food collection after BottleRock
Volunteers with Feeding It Forward went to the Napa Valley Expo on Memorial Day, the morning after BottleRock's conclusion, to begin moving unused food from festival vendors' areas to storage lockers. More than 15 local nonprofits then collected portions of the surplus food the next day.
Submitted photo
Food collection after BottleRock
The Napa nonprofit Feeding It Forward assembled volunteers on Memorial Day to gather and store surplus food from the BottleRock festival to donate to a variety of community groups.
Submitted photo
Food collection after BottleRock
Gil Ortiz collected a variety of unused food at the Napa Valley Expo on Tuesday to be used at Napa County's three farmworker housing centers. The nonprofit Feeding It Forward oversaw the collection and donation of surplus foodstuffs after the BottleRock music festival's conclusion Sunday.
Howard Yune, Register
