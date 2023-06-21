Brasswood Bar + Kitchen north of St. Helena has promoted Nestor Flores to general manager.

In a statement, Brasswood calls Flores' promotion "a testament to his unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions to Brasswood Bar + Kitchen since its inception in 2016."

Under the leadership of previous general manager Jennifer Bohr, Flores "demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, a keen attention to detail, and an unwavering commitment to delivering wonderful dining experiences to each and every guest," the press release states.

"The promotion of Nestor to general manager is an exciting milestone for Brasswood Bar + Kitchen," said Brasswood co-creator Marcus Marquez. "His deep-rooted knowledge and passion for the restaurant, coupled with his exceptional leadership abilities, make him the perfect candidate to steer the Bar + Kitchen towards new heights of success."

Brasswood Bar + Kitchen also announced that guests can now reserve patio seating for outdoor lunch and dinner reservations through RESY.

Photos: Feeding It Forward turns unused BottleRock food into Napa donations Food collection after BottleRock Food collection after BottleRock Food collection after BottleRock Food collection after BottleRock Food collection after BottleRock Food collection after BottleRock Food collection after BottleRock Food collection after BottleRock