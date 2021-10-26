Flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in St. Helena

The Adventist Health/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit will be providing flu and COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters for those eligible, throughout the next few weeks.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

• 65 years and older

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For the people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. The CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.