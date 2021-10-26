 Skip to main content
Flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in St. Helena

The Adventist Health/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit will be providing flu and COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters for those eligible, throughout the next few weeks.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

• 65 years and older

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For the people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. The CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.

No appointment is necessary. Children must have a parent present to be vaccinated. All individuals must wear a mask.

COVID-19 vaccines are open to anyone 12 or older. Flu vaccines are open to anyone 2 or older.

Vaccines will be available at the following clinics:

Thursday, Oct. 28

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

NVC Upper Valley Campus

1088 College Ave., St. Helena

Tuesday, Nov. 2

7 a.m. – noon

Napa Farmers Market

1100 West St., Napa

Thursday, Nov. 4

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

NVC Upper Valley Campus

1088 College Ave., St. Helena

Tuesday, Nov. 9

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

NVC Upper Valley Campus

1088 College Ave., St. Helena

Thursday, Nov. 11

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

NVC Upper Valley Campus

1088 College Ave., St. Helena

Saturday, Nov. 13

| 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley Community Kickoff

Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., St. Helena

Tuesday, Nov. 16

7 a.m. – noon

Napa Farmers Market

1100 West St., Napa

