Foothills alumna raises money to rebuild school’s library after Glass Fire

An alumna of Foothills Adventist Elementary School is raising money to rebuild its library, which was destroyed by the Glass Fire.

Sarah Racker, who graduated from the small K-8 school in 2007, was saddened when she saw photos shot by Angwin photographer Craig Philpott showing the school’s main building burning on the morning of Sept. 28.

Her first thought was of all the books her mother, Holly Racker, had acquired for the school. During 13 years as volunteer school librarian, Holly Racker has revamped the library, organized a yearly book fair, and collected pillows and stuffed animals to make the library a cozier and more welcoming place for kids.

“She spent so much time and energy investing in that place,” Sarah Racker said. “To see it go up in flames so quickly was devastating.”

Racker knew the school operates on a tight budget and figured that book-buying wouldn’t be the highest priority when it receives its insurance settlement, so she mounted a GoFundMe campaign Friday to raise money to rebuild the school’s book collection.