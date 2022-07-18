Former ambulance company donates equipment to Angwin's Pacific Union College

Angwin's Pacific Union College recently received a donation of equipment for the school’s swift water rescue course from Angwin Community Ambulance, a local ambulance service that was recently dissolved.

The organization donated swift water gear, including wetsuits, helmets, gear bags, life jackets and more, as well as technical rope rescue gear and rescue-specific personal protective equipment, according to a news release issued by the college.

Before being dissolved, ACA served the Angwin community for more than 40 years. During that time, many of PUC’s emergency services and emergency management students volunteered with the organization, providing emergency medical services throughout Angwin.

The ambulance service donated the equipment to PUC in addition to sharing assets with other local groups that serve the community of Angwin.

“Though ACA has dissolved, they still wanted to further their mission and serve the community,” said Matthew Russell, assistant professor of nursing and emergency services. “The donation of swift water equipment and technical rope rescue equipment will allow the emergency management program to continue to provide excellent training opportunities to our majors, who in turn will use these skill sets to serve the Angwin community.”

The new equipment was put to use in early July when students attended a swift water rescue course on the south fork of the American River near Coloma in El Dorado County.

Though rescue courses are a requirement for emergency services students, they are also available to all PUC students as general education courses. By the end of July’s course, students from emergency services, emergency management, nursing, pre-med, and psychology programs were conducting rescues in Class 3 whitewater conditions using a variety of techniques that included ropes, boats and contact swimming.

“Students loved the new wetsuits, helmets and personal flotation devices,” said Russell. "They wore them every day in the water. They provided protection from the environment and were very professional.”

Emergency management and rescue are fields that face rapid changes and require consistent innovation and creativity in the way they are taught. Quality, up-to-date equipment is a crucial part of that.

“This generosity will allow our emergency services and emergency management students to receive cutting-edge rescue courses and certification,” Russell said. “It increases our margin of safety and allows us the ability to show emerging rescue techniques with cutting-edge equipment. Without quality gear we could not offer these courses. We are very thankful for the generosity that has been extended to us.”