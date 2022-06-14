Former Pathway Home manager speaks at St. Helena United Methodist Church

In the wake of recent gun violence around the U.S., the St. Helena United Methodist Church is presenting an evening talk with Liz Burrell Russell at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at 1310 Adams St. in St. Helena.

Liz Burrell Russell, a former manager at The Pathway Home in Yountville, was working on March 9, 2018, when a former program resident killed three staffers and then himself. Russell was allowed to leave by the shooter that day, but her colleagues were not. Since then, she has dedicated herself to helping fix the issue of gun violence in America.

Over the past two years, Russell has shared her story as a Survivor Fellow with Everytown for Gun Safety, helping to humanize the toll of gun violence and push for local, state, and national change. This as well as supporting Rock the Ride, a Benefit Ride and Walk for Gun Violence Prevention. For 2022, Russell and her team are hoping to raise $5,000 at this year's Rock the Ride in Yountville. These funds will support the work of the California Chapter of Moms Demand Action, an organization of mothers and others, gun owners, veterans, health care professionals, law enforcement, grandparents, teachers, and others working to support common-sense changes in laws and regulations to curb gun violence.

Russell will speak at the St. Helena United Methodist Church sharing her survivor's story as well as her many efforts and opportunities for others to address the terrible problem of gun violence. Information and sign-ups for this year’s Rock the Ride, taking place on Saturday, June 25 in Yountville, can be found at raceroster.com/events/2022/57493/rock-the-ride-napa-ca. Light refreshments will be served. A free-will offering of $15 is suggested, with all funds going to Moms Demand Action in California.

To RSVP or for more information, call the church at 707-963-2839 or email information@sthelenaunitedmethodistchurch.org.