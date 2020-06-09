Former St. Helena Public Works employee charged with child molestation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A former city employee who worked at St. Helena’s water treatment plant for 20 years has been charged with four felony counts of child molestation.

Jim Coleman, 47, was arrested April 29 and charged with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and two counts of committing a lewd act on a child.

According to a police report, the alleged abuse involved two children under the age of 14 and took place from approximately 2014 until this April. Both children “reported that (Coleman) held them down or held their arms to prevent them from getting away from him,” according to police report filed by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states that one of the victims made a recorded call to Coleman, who hung up when the victim "spoke about what he did."

According to jail logs, Coleman remains in custody at the Napa County Jail.

Coleman’s employment with the City of St. Helena began in September 1999 and ended May 28, 2020, according to Kathy Robinson, the city’s human resources and information technology director.