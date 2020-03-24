Former St. Helenan treks across Norway, raises $1.07 million for PKU awareness

Reynolds, who this reporter accompanied the final miles of the trek, looked exhausted but also visibly relieved as she poled her way up the last hill before the finish line.

“I was prepared for everything but the elements,” said Reynolds, driving her narrow Fischer skis forward up the final hill to the finish line. “It’s hard to be in the cold and wind for that long.”

No cure for PKU

At a time when Americans everywhere are grappling with the spread of COVID-19, Reynolds’ mission to cure Tia may resonate more than usual. As the general public is quickly learning, incurable disease, however rare, makes for a frightening day-to-day reality for patients and families.

PKU, a disease first identified in Norway 85 years ago by Ivar Asbjorn Følling, afflicts one in 10,000 to 15,000 newborns a year in the U.S. Patients born with PKU are unable to metabolize an essential amino acid called Phenylalanine or Phe found in most proteins. As Phe builds in the system, it turns toxic and starts to attack the nervous system. Without strict management of protein intake, PKU patients become progressively disabled, both mentally and physically. While treatments exist to manage the disease, there is no cure.