Forum highlights sex trafficking in Napa County

Human trafficking
Lekjorruang, Dreamstime.com

Lisa Diaz-McQuaid’s upbringing was full of sexual abuse, domestic violence, addiction, and a series of traumatic incidents that destroyed her sense of self-worth and left her ripe to become a victim of sex trafficking.

When a gang member she’d been dating held a knife to her throat and told her to sell her body on Santa Rosa Avenue, she felt she had no choice.

“I remember crying and begging him not to send me out there,” Diaz-McQuaid said during a Jan. 11 human trafficking forum in St. Helena sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena and the Napa-based Monarch Justice Center. “But he knew where my kids were staying, so their safety was threatened and my life was threatened. I felt like I didn’t have any other option.”

After being sex- and labor-trafficked off and on from 1999 to 2016, spending six or seven years incarcerated on drug and other offenses out of misplaced loyalty to her traffickers, and repeatedly being beaten and left for dead, Diaz-McQuaid turned her life around.

She co-founded the nonprofit Redemption House of the Bay Area and now devotes her life to raising awareness of human trafficking and helping other survivors. She’s been clean and sober for five years.

Her story is an extraordinary one, but local police and prosecutors say the coercive human trafficking she experienced is happening regularly in Napa County, including in St. Helena.

'Right under our nose'

Police have found more than 2,500 online sex trafficking ads connected to Napa County in the last six months, said Lt. Ryan Woolworth of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.

“It is in fact happening here right under our nose, a lot more than you’re aware of,” Woolworth said.

Illicit rendezvouses take place at local homes, hotels, apartment complexes and businesses, said Napa County Deputy District Attorney Taryn Hunter.

Since taking on human trafficking cases for the county District Attorney's Office, “I have seen pictures of folks all throughout our county engaging in this,” Hunter said.

In her first case, an undercover detective responded to an online post and arranged to meet a woman for sex at a hotel in Napa. The woman, in her 20s and dressed modestly in jeans and a sweatshirt, was dropped off by a man who was soon detained by police.

Months of investigation revealed that the woman was a heroin addict, and the man had been manipulating her through physical abuse and by giving and withholding drugs. The woman abruptly cut off contact with prosecutors who were never able to find her again, but they found enough evidence on the man’s cellphone to send him to state prison on a felony pandering charge.

Hunter said the woman in that case had been sex-trafficked by someone at a home and a business in St. Helena, as well as all over the Bay Area.

Hard to escape

Woolworth played a recording of a phone conversation between a would-be trafficker from Vallejo and what he thought was a 19-year-old woman who’d posted a sex ad online. He encouraged her to expand her sex work beyond Napa and promised to “introduce you to some new things.”

“Let me be your new winner,” he told the woman, who was actually an undercover detective. “Teamwork makes the dream work.”

In another case, two Napa teens Hunter described as “average high schoolers” were being sex-trafficked by a man who was eventually sentenced to state prison after one of the teens told her mom.

Hunter said parents should watch out for red flags like frequent unexplained trips, expensive clothes and jewelry, the use of multiple cellphones, a much older boyfriend with vague employment, or tattoos referring to money, diamonds or royalty.

Law enforcement works with groups like the Monarch Justice Center to offer a lifeline to victims of sex trafficking. Despite the resources that are available, most find it difficult or impossible to escape, Woolworth said.

“Once you get into that life, you’re not turning back,” he said. “That person’s going to exploit you, embarrass you, humiliate you, call your parents, threaten you with violence, and do whatever they can to get you to stay. Whatever your soft spot is, they’re going to find that and exploit it.”

Living proof

Diaz-McQuaid’s story demonstrates how ruthlessly traffickers wield that power, but it’s also proof that there’s still hope even under the grimmest circumstances.

The turning point came in 2016 when, after doing time on drug charges, she entered the Athena House drug treatment program in Santa Rosa. She’d tried four other treatment programs, but by this point “I was tired and I knew that if I were to go back out there that I was going to end up dead,” she said.

She finally started working through the trauma she’d experienced, both as a child and as an adult on the streets. She’d thought of herself as an “escort” or a “prostitute,” but during a presentation by another human trafficking survivor at Santa Rosa Junior College she learned she’d actually been a victim.

Diaz-McQuaid later teamed up with the woman who gave that presentation, Elizabeth Quiroz, to form Redemption House of the Bay Area, which organizes support groups, outreach programs and a 24/7 hotline. The group plans to establish a safe house in Sonoma County where women who’ve survived human trafficking can rebuild their lives.

“Those women who are out there on the streets and on the internet being trafficked, I’m proof that they too can change, and their lives can change for the better,” Diaz-McQuaid said.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

