Four apply for vacant St. Helena school board seat

St. Helena school trustees will interview four applicants for a vacant board seat and could make a provisional appointment at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Vintage Hall.

Four applicants are in the running to replace former Trustee Forrest Minter, who resigned Sept. 14:

- Amy Barak, who works in marketing and has previous PTA fundraising experience;

- Susan Calkin, who served on the district’s Business Operations Subcommittee and currently serves on the Curriculum, Technology and Innovations Committee;

- Shawn Moura, who serves on the district’s LCAP, Equity and Climate, and Curriculum, Technology and Innovations committees and is a member of the St. Helena Public School Foundation board; and

- Laura Symon, who serves on the SHPS/SHES Parent-Teacher Group, the RLS Parent Group, and the board of the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library.

Michael Honig also applied but withdrew his name from consideration on Monday because he wasn’t available for Thursday’s interviews.