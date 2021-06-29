Fourth of July bike parade returns to St. Helena

There might not be fireworks this Fourth of July, but that doesn’t mean St. Helena is skimping on the fun.

The annual bike parade returns this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus. The family-friendly parade is an easy one-mile ride from the corner of Harvest Lane and Starr Avenue to Lyman Park.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes, strollers, scooters, and themselves in celebration of Independence Day.

Pre-registration is required at cityofsthelena.org/parksrec/page/4th-july-st-helena.

Residents are encouraged to move the party to their front yards for Front Yard Fourth.

St. Helena Parks and Rec is offering a limited number of Front Yard Fourth Fun Packs, with patriotic items and family activities, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1, and Friday, July 2, at the St. Helena Recreation Office, 1574 Railroad Ave.

There will also be an adult softball home run derby and all-star game on Wednesday, July 7, at Carpy Field.