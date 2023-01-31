FPPC dismisses ethics complaints against Hall, Chouteau

California’s Fair Political Practices Commission has rejected complaints filed by former St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth alleging conflicts of interest by his council colleagues Eric Hall and Anna Chouteau.

“After review of the complaint and evidence provided, the Enforcement Division will not pursue an enforcement action in this matter,” an FPPC official told Ellsworth in a pair of brief, nearly identical Jan. 23 letters dismissing his complaints against Hall and Chouteau.

Chouteau released a statement Tuesday saying the FPPC "acted quickly to terminate its investigation."

“This is the same action they took regarding the prior complaint filed by the same individual, which was equally baseless," Chouteau said. "These repetitive complaints waste my time and the time of the staff of the FPPC. I would rather spend that time and energy working to make St. Helena better.”

The allegations involve Chouteau’s connections to Hall Wines, where her husband, Matt Mumford, is a vice president, and Eric Hall’s connections to Upper Valley Disposal Service and Clover Flat Landfill, where his wife, Christy Pestoni, is chief operating officer.

Chouteau has always recused herself from council discussions related to Hall Wines and its affiliated company Vineland Vista, which sued the city over a water connection to a former mobile home park. Eric Hall has always recused himself from council discussions of UVDS and Clover Flat.

Nevertheless, Ellsworth’s complaints suggests “a potential … quid pro quo exchange of favors” between Hall and Chouteau, with Hall voting for a settlement ending the Vineland Vista lawsuit and Chouteau “providing favorable treatment” to UVDS and Clover Flat as a member of the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency board.

“Implicit deal making undermines the public’s confidence in our role as public officials,” Ellsworth wrote in the two complaints filed on Dec. 12, his second-to-last day as mayor.

Ellsworth, who's been a vocal critic of UVDS and Clover Flat, also alleged a web of connections among the two companies, Eric Hall, Chouteau, Hall Wines, the Napa County Farm Bureau, Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, political consultant Robert Muelrath, state Sen. Bill Dodd and state Treasurer Fiona Ma.

In a written statement to the FPPC, Chouteau said Ellsworth’s complaint about her conduct came down to policy differences and didn’t make any concrete allegations that she’d violated California’s Political Reform Act.

“Instead, Ellsworth presents the FPPC with a lengthy diatribe rooted in his dismay that no one serving on the (waste management board), myself included, has been persuaded by his arguments about various public policy issues involving the operations of Upper Valley Disposal and the Clover Flat Landfill,” Chouteau wrote.

She also rejected what she called Ellsworth’s “conspiracy theory” about her and Hall exchanging favors, and about the links among various county and state officials.

“Ellsworth believes that everyone who disagrees with him is part of a conspiracy of wealth and influence, but he fails altogether to present any allegation of a violation of the Political Reform Art, let alone a credible one,” Chouteau wrote.

Ellsworth said Tuesday that he’s written to the FPPC asking about its appeal process and requesting a meeting to review material he’s gathered about fire and contamination issues at UVDS and Clover Flat, as well as alleged conflicts of interest by Chouteau and Hall.

