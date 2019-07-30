{{featured_button_text}}
Pete Knight of St. Helena's A&W Restaurant

Pete Knight has been a part of St. Helena's A&W Restaurant since he began as manager there in 1976. He and his wife, Annette spend two days in St. Helena and four in Lodi, where they run the chain's first restaurant, which opened June 20, 1919.

St. Helena’s A&W Restaurant, 501 Main St., will give away free root beer floats and collect donations for Disabled American Veterans (DAV) from 2-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, which is National Root Beer Float Day.

The St. Helena A&W – and other participating A&Ws – will serve free, small root beer floats, no purchase necessary. Guests will be encouraged to make a donation to DAV.

On June 20, A&W became the first American restaurant chain to turn 100. The first frosty mug of root beer was served in Lodi at a parade honoring World War I veterans. “A&W has a long history of supporting veterans,” said owner Peter Knight. “With this being our centennial year, National Root Beer Float Day is extra special.”

This is A&W’s seventh annual National Root Beer Float Day celebration and the third year it has partnered with DAV, which serves more than one million veterans annually. The $150,000 A&W raised for DAV in 2018 provided an estimated $6 million in direct benefits to veterans.

Since 2013, A&W has raised more than $800,000 for veterans groups during National Root Beer Float Day.

