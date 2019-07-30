St. Helena’s A&W Restaurant, 501 Main St., will give away free root beer floats and collect donations for Disabled American Veterans (DAV) from 2-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, which is National Root Beer Float Day.
The St. Helena A&W – and other participating A&Ws – will serve free, small root beer floats, no purchase necessary. Guests will be encouraged to make a donation to DAV.
Visit www.rootbeerfloatday.com for more information and to make online donations, or use the hashtag #RootBeerFloatDay to search social media content.
On June 20, A&W became the first American restaurant chain to turn 100. The first frosty mug of root beer was served in Lodi at a parade honoring World War I veterans. “A&W has a long history of supporting veterans,” said owner Peter Knight. “With this being our centennial year, National Root Beer Float Day is extra special.”
This is A&W’s seventh annual National Root Beer Float Day celebration and the third year it has partnered with DAV, which serves more than one million veterans annually. The $150,000 A&W raised for DAV in 2018 provided an estimated $6 million in direct benefits to veterans.
Since 2013, A&W has raised more than $800,000 for veterans groups during National Root Beer Float Day.