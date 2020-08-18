Free and reduced-price meals available to St. Helena kids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kids in the St. Helena Unified School District whose household income is less than or equal to federal guidelines are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

Food service will vary from multiple-day meal kids to every-meal service as learning models shift from distance earning to in-person.

Applications are available at MySchoolApps.

Households do not need to turn in an application when the household receives a notification letter saying that all children in the home automatically qualify for free meals. The household must let school officials know if they do not want to receive free or reduced-price meals.

For more information, contact Angela Baxter, director of food service, at 967-2722 or abaxter@sthelenaunified.org.

