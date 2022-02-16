French Laundry alum plans new restaurant in St. Helena

Elliot Bell, a St. Helena firefighter and a 10-year veteran of Thomas Keller's The French Laundry, plans to open his own restaurant in the downtown St. Helena space formerly occupied by Cindy's Backstreet Kitchen.

Described as "a family-run, community-focused, neighborhood restaurant with generational goals," Charlie's, named after Bell's son, is scheduled to open this fall at 1327 Railroad Ave., according to a press release issued Wednesday.

“Inspired by my two-year-old son, I wanted to create a restaurant that shares his same tireless energy, and constant desire to learn and grow,” said Bell, most recently executive sous chef at The French Laundry. “As a family-run business, Charlie’s looks forward to building long term, sustainable careers for our team and similarly enduring relationships with our vendors, purveyors and community.”

According to the press release, the project already has "strong tries with local farmers, ranchers, winemakers and craftspeople," including Wolfe Ranch Quail, Wine Forest Mushrooms, Napa Wild, Regiis Ova Caviar, K and J Orchards, St. Helena Peach Farm, Mad Fritz Brewery, Napa Valley Land and Livestock, NBC Pottery, and Hog Island Oysters.

"The cuisine at Charlie’s will revolve around these purveyors and seasonal offerings, featuring some of Bell’s favorite family recipes and highlighting the diversity and quality of locally-sourced ingredients," the press release states.

Bell and his family have lived in St. Helena for 10 years.

“Charlie’s is our way of giving back to this community that has supported our growing family,” said Bell. “We look forward to supporting and promoting the local Napa Valley community and hope Charlie’s will have a meaningful impact here for generations to come.”

Cindy's closed in July 2018. The building is now owned by Joel Gott.