Get ready to say “bonjour” to a group of 27 French students who will be attending classes at St. Helena High School next week.

The students, two teachers and a principal are arriving Monday, April 17, from Bergerac, a city in southwestern France. They will be spending a week with local host families.

The high school will hold a reception to welcome the French students at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center Plaza. RSVP to swarin@sthelenaunified.org.

The French students, all seniors, will attend regular classes alongside St. Helena students, said high school French teacher Sophie Warin.

High school is quite different in France, with class schedules that vary from day to day and a rigorous final exam they must pass before graduation, Warin said.

“They’re looking forward to experiencing life in St. Helena and life as an American high-schooler,” Warin said.

Students in Warin’s French class are already communicating with the French students via chat and Instagram, she said.

Foreign exchange programs are useful because they teach teens “that we are all essentially the same, but we have different ways of doing things,” Warin said.

“They can learn from each other and make lasting friendships,” she said.

Bergerac’s Lycee Maine de Biran last sent a contingent of students to St. Helena High School in 2014, when Michael Wrenn was teaching French.

“They’re coming from a region that’s also known for its wine, so they have something in common with St. Helena and the Napa Valley,” Warin said.

