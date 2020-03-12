Friday's Celebrate St. Helena event postponed

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Celebrate St. Helena Awards Reception that was to be held Friday, March 13.

Amy Carabba-Salazar, the chamber’s president & CEO, said the decision was made “in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Governor of California’s issuance on event restrictions, and amid the growing risk of COVID-19 and with the community’s safety” in mind.

She added the Chamber’s leadership “did not come to this decision lightly and want to be part of the efforts to help minimize any risks to our community. We will reschedule this event at a later date to be determined.”

The award winners include St. Helena Cyclery (Business of the Year); Janice Humphrey (Citizen of the Year); Isook Park of Wells Fargo (Employee of the Year); Nimbus Arts (Nonprofit of the Year) and Joel Gott (Lifetime Achievement.)

Those who have purchased tickets to the event will be able to carry over their tickets, Carabba-Salazar said. Refunds will be available to those who are unable to attend due to the date change.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0