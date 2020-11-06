Friday update shows incumbent Ellsworth pulling away in St. Helena mayoral race

Updated election results released Friday show incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth with what appears to be a decisive 110-vote lead over his nearest challenger, City Councilmember Mary Koberstein.

The gap between Ellsworth and Koberstein widened greatly since election night, when Ellsworth led by 37 votes.

Friday's tally shows Ellsworth with 966 votes (40.0%), Koberstein with 856 votes (35.4%), and former Vice Mayor Peter White with 596 votes (24.6%).

Lester Hardy and Eric Hall continue to lead the race for two City Council seats. Hardy has 964 votes (23.8%) and Hall has 950 votes (23.5%). Trailing are Leslie Stanton with 868 votes (21.4%), Rosaura Segura with 767 votes (18.9%), and incumbent Councilmember David Knudsen with 501 votes (12.4%).

Measure G, a non-binding measure urging the City Council to prohibit hotel development on the Adams Street property for 20 years, has 1,214 yes votes (50.8%) and 1,177 no votes (49.2%). The measure was tied on election night.

The latest report contains about 80% of the projected overall turnout, said Registrar of Voters John Tuteur. about 15,000 Napa County ballots are still uncounted. Tuteur expects to have counted 95% of the votes by Tuesday, Nov. 10.