Fundraiser honoring St. Helena boy battling sarcoma moved to Aug. 28

Core Community Fitness will hold a Hero 5K workout and barbecue to help raise awareness for sarcoma and to honor 6-year-old Emilio Moore at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

To join the community workout, come to Core Community Fitness (995 Vintage Ave.) by 8:50 a.m. You and a partner will be completing a 5k run along with burpees, push-ups, air squats and sit-ups.

Emilio has a rare form of sarcoma called Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma. According to his family, doctors say he needs aggressive chemotherapy and surgery to remove the tumor that has radiated out from his right fibula. A very complicated surgery will be necessary in hopes of saving his limb.

Everyone who would like to participate and honor Emilio's remarkable spirit and bravery are welcome to join even if you swing by that morning, no pre-registration needed. All you need to bring is water and a positive attitude. A yoga mat, sunscreen, and a sweat towel are recommended but not necessary.

A community celebration will follow with meat, pasta, drinks, desserts, and two small raffles. Barbecue tickets are available for $10 at https://runsignup.com/Race/94295/Donate/gcRyklgmNO1LP4uw.