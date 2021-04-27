Future St. Helena homeowners seek volunteer help with last phase of construction

Eight local families are building their future homes on McCorkle Avenue, and with COVID-19 vaccines now widely available, they’re asking volunteers for help.

The families are providing most of the labor as part of the Brenkle Court self-help affordable housing project organized by the nonprofit Our Town St. Helena. The walls are up, but the families need help with drywall, siding, painting and insulation.

They were hoping to be done this spring, but the lack of volunteer labor — coupled with the poor air quality associated with the wildfires — has put them about four months behind schedule.

“Volunteers have been the real problem because of COVID,” project manager Larry Vermeulen said on Saturday. “The whole concept of a project like this is that the community comes out and helps. Yet public health officials were telling us to stay home.”

The families aren’t totally on their own, with help from their extended families and from weekly volunteers like Tom McBroom and Kevin Leininger.

“I grew up with a hammer in my hand, so I enjoy the work,” said McBroom, who used to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. “And I enjoy the people here. They’re great folks.”